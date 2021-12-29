Alaska, the thermometer reaches 19.4 °: it is the highest temperature ever recorded in December

Historic record in Alaska, where last Sunday a temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius was measured, the highest in the North American state during the month of December. The peak was detected by a tidal gauge at Kodiak Island, but it is only the latest of several anomalous data reported within a few days.

Also at Kodiak airport, the temperature reached 18.3 degrees, crumbling the previous record of 7.2 degrees, dating back to December 26, 1984. passed any other surveys made at the airport for the months of November, January, February and March.

In Cold Bay, in the Alaska Peninsula, the mercury has reached 16.6 degrees, while in the city of Unalaska, in the Aleutian Islands, this month the temperatures have exceeded 10 degrees for at least eight days, with 13.3 degrees. detected on Christmas day.

In addition to rising temperatures, the authorities are also concerned by high humidity, which has caused a sharp increase in rainfall in inland areas. Fairbanks, the main city in inland Alaska, was hit by the heaviest rains ever for the month of December. Since temperature data is available, the city has seen an average warming of nine degrees for the month of December, although cold weather is expected to return for the next few days, with temperatures of -29 expected for the weekend.

Heavy rains ended up covering the region in ice, which threatens to cause widespread blackouts and make roads impassable. “Ice is extremely difficult to remove once it has stuck to the road surface,” the Alaska Department of Transportation said on Twitter that despite milder weather, road surface temperatures often remain subzero.