Jocelyn Wildenstein, known as the ‘Cat Woman’ for her numerous cosmetic surgeries that sought to imitate the features of a feline, has died at the age of 84 after suffering a pulmonary embolism. The figure of this socialite has been the subject of analysis in AfternoonARwhere Alaska and Cristina Cifuentes They have reflected on the limits of physical transformation and the perception of beauty.

During the gathering, Alaska has recognized its interest in Wildenstein’s life for decades. “I have been following this case since 1989,” he stated, highlighting his fascination with excessive personalities. “We are talking about an extreme person, of course,” he added.

The debate, which has revolved around self-image and aesthetic standards, has led to transcendental questions about the concept of beauty. The singer has asked: “What is the vision we have of ourselves? Am I prettier with makeup or without makeup?” Given this reflection, Cifuentes has pointed out: “But with makeup you don’t attack your body“.

In a conciliatory tone, The artist has defended individual freedom in the search for the desired image. “The limit is in each person. I defend it a lot, but that’s not me,” he expressed. However, the former politician has been more forceful in addressing the issue from a psychological point of view. “I think there is a problem of mental pathology,” suggesting that cases like Wildenstein’s could have an underlying mental health background.

Alaska has closed the talk reaffirming his admiration for atypical and transgressive figures: “They are extreme cases of extreme people. I am a big fan of extreme people, I can’t help it.”