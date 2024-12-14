Alaska Revealedhe documentary which delves into the figure of the singer and her musical and television career, arrives this Sunday, December 15, on Movistar Plus+. This three-episode series covers the life of Olvido Gara through archival materials and the testimonies of the protagonist and her loved ones. The artist, icon of the Madrid movement, reflects on the critical nature of this movement and compares it with the state of the current youth who “are not going against what is established” and “pamphlet speeches” follow.

“The problem is that before what was established was a very clear thing: the family, the Church and the State. All that has changed. Today what is established? The politically correct speech of one Government or the politically incorrect speech of another? So, it is much more complicated because young people do not realize that It is not going against what is established. They are giving you some pamphlet speeches with one thing and another that you don’t realize,” Alaska expresses in an interview with Europa Press.

Along these lines, the former presenter of The crystal ball between 1984 and 1988 delves into the politicization of television programs intended for entertainment, understanding that “it should have nothing to do with it,” but adds that this controversy depends “on how each person gets to their jobs.” The artist assures that This “started in the pandemic”when there were “programs that laughed” and others that “began to report” the danger of the virus. “The official discourse was that nothing was happening. If you said ‘I think it’s happening’, you were already out of the bag. Since then, it has continued to happen,” he explains.

Alaska also reflects on the changes that the small screen has experienced over the years and points out that, currently, “each of us has the possibility of having a television channel” through the alternatives that the Internet offers. However, despite having these tools at our disposal, according to the singer, what predominates in these formats “are not exactly calm debate programs like ‘La Clave'” because “the digital world needs an immediate click.”

“I picked up a book and I remember looking for bibliography so I could continue diving into what interested me. There was no other way to continue researching. Nowadays we have everything in hand. Maybe it’s much more immediate, but I don’t know if we take the same time as we did then. I don’t criticize what’s happening now. The world is in your hands, if you don’t use it it’s your problem“, thus the singer compares the differences in terms of accessibility to information in the present and in the past.

Bosé’s thing

Regarding the documentary, the artist points out the reason why she trusted Movistar Plus+ and Shine Iberia to carry it out. Alaska Revealedunlike other more conventional projects that had been offered to him: “I had really liked it what they had done with Miguel [Bosé] and I knew it was the same team. The idea that this is not a chronological story and let’s talk about health, money and love, was going to allow us to jump in time and get a little more into the things that I feel I have already told in some way. “They’re more or less out there scattered everywhere, but it hasn’t been done in the same way.”





Alaska Revealed outlines the most intimate and unknown portrait of the singer and features the testimonies of Mario Vaquerizo, Nacho Canut, Bibiana Fernández, Pedro Almodóvar, Miguel Bosé, Raphael, Aitana, Ana Torroja, Topacio Fresh, Fabio McNamara, Federico Jiménez Losantos and Carlos Jean , among others. The three chapters that make up the original Movistar Plus+ documentary in collaboration with Shine Ibera will be available on the streaming service. streaming from this Sunday, December 15.