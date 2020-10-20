Satellite image made by the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this Monday.

The national office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has launched a tsunami alert to the entire State of Alaska, United States, and especially to its southern coast, this Monday. The volcanic archipelago that belongs to this State has registered an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on the Richter scale 91 kilometers from Sand Point, in the Aleutian Islands. The earthquake has occurred offshore, about 40 kilometers deep, has indicated the IUS Institute of Geophysics (USGS, in its acronym in English).

At the moment, no victims or material damage have been reported in the population, according to US authorities. The entire state is on alert except for Anchorage, the largest city in the state, located almost 1,000 km from the epicenter. The Police Department of the town of Homer has asked the population living in the lower areas to move to higher areas and has evacuated two schools, an institute and two churches, according to the local station KTOO.

This volcanic area is constantly threatened by earthquakes. In early 2019, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 54 kilometers northwest of the Tanaga volcano and 129.5 kilometers northwest off the coast of Adak, struck the shores of Alaska. Three months earlier, another 7.0 magnitude earthquake north of Anchorage caused property damage with no deaths or injuries.

The strongest phenomenon recorded in the archipelago occurred in 1957. The Aleutian Islands recorded an 8.6 magnitude earthquake that caused a strong tsunami. In this incident, damage was recorded on Adak Island, in Alaska, but the most serious damage occurred in the Hawaiian Islands when the giant wave reached them 4 hours later. There were no deaths from the tsunami, but a pilot and a reporter lost their lives when their plane crashed while reporting on the tidal wave off Oahu. Just 11 years earlier a similar earthquake had struck both states.