The singer and presenter Alaska will stop presenting ‘Neighborhood Cinema’ at the end of September. TVE has decided to renew the format once the artist’s signing for ‘TardeAR’ was confirmed, Ana Rosa Quintana’s new program for Telecinco afternoons, which will premiere next Monday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m.

Thus, the public channel trusts Inés Ballester to lead the new stage of the veteran cinematographic space. According to the portal El Televisero, the Valencian journalist will take charge of ‘Cinema de barrio’ this month of September, when she will start recording to coincide with the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

In this way, Alaska will leave what until now was her program on public television when her third anniversary in front of it is just celebrated. The singer entered 2020 to take over from Concha Velasco, her presenter since 2010, when the actress replaced Carmen Sevilla, who had been in ‘Cinema de barrio’ since 2004 after taking over from José Manuel Parada, her first presenter and who led the format to its highest ratings.

For her part, Inés Ballester also returns to ‘Cinema de barrio’, a space that she co-presented with Carmen Sevilla in her last stage in the format. The communicator is one of the most mythical faces of TVE. She was the presenter of “In the morning” between 2002 and 2008, and also led the women’s gathering “Amigas y conocidas”, which ended its broadcast in 2018.