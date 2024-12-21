Just two months after the terrible fall that Mario Vaquerizo experienced that forced him to be hospitalized twice, his wife, Alaska, has experienced a new scare although this time it was she herself who suffered it.

And, as he detailed on his social networks, last Monday he suffered a blood clot in his eye, an episode that led to him losing his vision: “On Monday I had a thrombus in my left eye ‘occlusion of the central retinal vein and macular edema’ with total loss of vision.”

This is what the artist told all her followers after they were concerned about a photograph that the singer had published shortly before. in which she was seen wearing a patch covering his eye.

Thus, despite the scare, Alaska has expressed that she only uses the patch as a precaution: “I am greatly cared for. The patch is not for the thrombus, it is not necessary, but I don’t want to put on makeup as a precautionwho are treating me with intravitreal injections.

Despite this, he has warned all his followers that his recovery will be long: “You have to be patient, recovery is not overnight.” Furthermore, the artist wanted to be ironic about all this and has published a snapshot in which she is seen with a glitter ‘pirate patch’ and with several drawings, precisely, of pirates.

After what he has said on social networks, many prominent personalities and friends of his have commented on that photograph. “But how wonderful, you are the pirate, but blonde,” comments Bibiana Fernández. “Kisses and good recovery,” publishes Secun de la Rosa. “Healing kisses, get well soon,” says Valeria Vegas.