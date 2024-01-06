Shortly after takeoff, an Alaska Airlines plane had a window and part of its fuselage explode in Oregon, United States, forcing an emergency landing. Despite the emergency, its 174 passengers and six crew members were unharmed.

A movie scare. Alaska Airlines grounded dozens of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for safety checks after a cockpit panel exploded on a new plane that had to make an emergency landing in Oregon, United States.

Ben Minicucci, CEO of the airline, announced in a statement that the 65 aircraft of the same range, which represent a fifth of the company's 314 aircraft, would return to flying after safety inspections that will be carried out in the “next days”.

Flight 1282 departed Portland at 5:07 p.m. Friday bound for Ontario, California, anticipating a two-hour flight. But just six minutes after takeoff, a shocking noise was heard in the aircraft and the oxygen nozzles fell.

“We need to get back to Portland.”

The emergency window and a section of the fuselage exploded at an altitude of approximately 4.8 kilometers, about 16,000 feet above sea level. In response to the situation, one of the pilots issued an urgent emergency request, seeking authorization to rapidly descend to 10,000 feet, where the oxygen level would allow safe breathing for all on board.

“We need to return to Portland,” the pilot communicated with palpable serenity to the tower controllers, a calm that she maintained without hesitation throughout the entire emergency landing procedure.

The videos shared by passengers on various social networks offer a terrifying vision of the enormous hole in the structure of the aircraft, where the window that was detached was previously located, while the passengers, covered with oxygen masks, were amazed.

Upon landing, effusive applause broke out in the cabin, just 13 minutes after the window exploded. Afterwards, fire personnel walked the aisles, asking passengers to remain in their seats while they provided care.

Passengers' oxygen masks hang from the ceiling next to a missing window and a portion of a side wall of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which was headed to Ontario, California and suffered depressurization shortly after takeoff, in Portland, Oregon, USA © – Instagram/@strawberrvy via Reuters

The plane was new, according to records

“Although these types of events are rare, our crew was trained and prepared to handle the situation safely,” Alaska Airlines later commented. The US National Transportation Safety Board said it had opened an investigation into the incident.

This Saturday the company said inspections on more than a quarter of its 737-9 fleet were completed without “concerning findings.”

The aircraft involved in this incident had recently received its certification. It rolled off the assembly line just two months ago, according to online records from the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA.

Since entering commercial service on November 11, the aircraft has made 145 flights, with the flight from Portland being the third of the day, according to data from the flight monitoring platform FlightRadar24.

The Boeing Max accidents

The Boeing Max made its operational debut in May 2017. It is the most recent iteration of Boeing's 737, a single-engine, single-aisle aircraft used on domestic flights in the United States.

But the history of the Max 8 has been overshadowed by two accidents that occurred in 2018 and 2019, where two of these planes crashed, claiming the lives of 346 people and triggering a global suspension of almost two years for all Max 8 and Max planes. 9.

The reintegration of these aircraft occurred in late 2020 only after Boeing implemented substantial modifications to an automated flight control system that was implicated in both accidents.

Last year, the FAA issued a statement urging pilots to restrict the use of an anti-icing system on the Max in dry conditions, due to concerns that the inlets around the engines could overheat and eventually rupture, posing a risk. for the safety of the aircraft.

Last December, the carrier urged airlines to conduct thorough inspections for possible loose bolts in the rudder control system.

With AP, Reuters.