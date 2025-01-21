Just a year after the end of the second novel, onyx wings, the third book in the successful saga Empyreal (Planet), finally arrives in Spanish bookstores this Wednesday, January 22, and it does so one day after the United States.

The story, better known as wings of blood -title that gives name to the first book-, was the publishing phenomenon of 2024since it accumulates more than one and a half million readers in Spanish, 800,000 of them in Spain.

Besides, wings of blood and iron wings (the second novel) have been the best-selling books of 2024 in their category and, as the publisher explains, this third installment has reached a new record since the copies reserved before going on sale They surpass the historic pre-sale of the second part.

This reception has also been evident on the part of Spanish booksellers, since more than 160 bookstores participate in ‘Dragon Day’ to celebrate the publication with activities throughout the day.





“I’m so excited that onyx wings finally go out into the world! A launch of this magnitude can only be promoted thanks to the support of readers“Explained Rebecca Yarros, the author, in a statement.

“I couldn’t do it without them. I’m amazed by the fandom and because of how much we have grown since it came out wings of blood. It’s been an amazing journey so far, “and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come!”

The Planeta publishing house has also organized an event with readers at the Teatro Magno in Madrid for this Wednesday the 22nd. Tickets sold out in just 7 minutesdemonstrating the passion that this fantasy saga awakens.

Synopsis

onyx wings starts precisely where it left off iron wingswith the future more uncertain than ever for Xaden and Violet. After almost eighteen months at Basgiath War College, Violet is clear that there is no time left for training. You have to make decisions. The battle has begun and, with enemies approaching the walls and infiltrating their own ranks, It’s impossible to know who to trust.

Now Violet must undertake a journey outside the limits of Aretia, in search of allies from unknown lands who agree to fight for Navarre. The mission will test her luck, and force her to use all her wits and strength to save what she loves most: her dragons, her family, her home, and him.