Madridismo by land, sea and air. The club has a new club with which Madrid is taking to the skies. Is about Alas Blancas, a supporters club founded by and for aviation pilots and that last week received confirmation of its registration in the club’s supporters club registry.. “We wanted to set up a club in which we would unite the two passions we have in common: aviation and the passion of Real Madrid”, comments to AS the president of the club, Vicente Palacios, a Madrilenian, and partner and subscriber of Madrid now in Castelldefels (Barcelona) and whose grandfather played in the Plus Ultra. The shield of the rock and its name, Alas Blancas, combine these two passions.

Due to its proximity to El Prat airport (where Vueling’s main base is located), many of the 131 members of this new club reside in Castelldefels and other towns around Barcelona., although they have members in Madrid, the Canary Islands, Alicante and Asturias, as well as pilots from other airlines and even members of the crews that transport the first team.

“I have always had my Real Madrid shirt, but I have not worn it on the street as much as I do now,” jokes Palacios, who for the Classic he predicts a 2-1 in favor of Zidane’s with goals from Benzema and Casemiro for the whites and Messi for the Catalans. The fact of living in Comanche territory It has also given them wings, never better said, to launch themselves into founding the rock. “The desire to lead the club has also come from there; it is a task that requires dedication and perhaps without this I would not have done it either,” he explains. The pandemic has been an added difficulty in moving the association forward. “The covid caught us in the middle, we had to set it up electronically … Madrid has helped us and provided facilities to process the documentation”.

The shield of the Madrid fan club Alas Blancas, made up of aviation pilots.

The club has been forged in the last European finals played by the white team. The partners coincided in the trips casually, without having previously met, and then they witnessed the game in different locations. “We wanted to have a meeting point, to be able to travel and be in the stadium together, acquiring tickets as a peña,” explains Palacios, who first he worked and then he enjoyed the final in Kiev. “Then I lived in Rome. I had to take passengers, turn back and return as a passenger the same day to watch the game”.

The work leads the pilots to follow Madrid from a distance across the world. “When i lived in vietnam There was a Spanish restaurant run by a friend from Barcelona, ​​who would leave the premises for us outside of opening hours so that the Madridistas could watch the games at six in the morning. I woke up at five o’clock and watched the game at the bar instead of with a beer and orange juice, “Palacios recalls as an anecdote..

In work days, following the games is complicated: “On the scales, if we have time, you can watch 15 or 20 minutes of the game on the iPad with the Movistar application. Sometimes in flight, we catch medium wave radio stations; And if you don’t have a lot of workload and you can leave it in the hands of your partner, you hear it for a while as background noise, it sounds a bit far away, distorted. You have to wait until when you arrive no one will speak to you and watch it delayed“.

The peña, which is open to receive new members (“There are people interested in other countries, such as the United Arab Emirates,” says its president), wants to celebrate the triumph in the Classic this Saturday.