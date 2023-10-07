Bad injury for Marco Bezzecchi. The Romagna of Ducati of the VR46 MotoGP Team in fact, he suffered a collarbone fracture while training at Valentino Rossi’s Ranch. From the first news it appears that Bezzecchi will be operated on tomorrow to reduce the injury and shorten as much as possible the recovery time which remains uncertain, even if it is already known that he will not be able to race the race scheduled in Indonesia next week.