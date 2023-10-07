The Romagna rider from the VR46 team hurt himself in training. He will have surgery today, recovery times are uncertain, he will certainly miss next Sunday’s race
Bad injury for Marco Bezzecchi. The Romagna of Ducati of the VR46 MotoGP Team in fact, he suffered a collarbone fracture while training at Valentino Rossi’s Ranch. From the first news it appears that Bezzecchi will be operated on tomorrow to reduce the injury and shorten as much as possible the recovery time which remains uncertain, even if it is already known that he will not be able to race the race scheduled in Indonesia next week.
times
—
The hope is to be able to return to the track the following weekend, which will be held in Australia, even if the close triptych of races, which also includes Thailand, does not leave great margins. A real disappointment for Bezzecchi, who is currently third in the standings in the MotoGP World Championship with 265 points, 54 less than world leader Francesco Bagnaia, who has only 3 points ahead of Spaniard Jorge Martin.
#Alas #Bezzecchi #breaks #collarbone #Valentinos #ranch #race #Indonesia