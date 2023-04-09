Home page World

At a wedding party in the basement of a building in Düsseldorf, several people suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. (Iconic image) © jrphoto/agefotostock/Imago

Numerous people were taken to a hospital after a celebration in Düsseldorf. Harmful levels of carbon monoxide were reached in the building.

Düsseldorf – On Saturday evening at around 8:12 p.m., the fire brigade approached a building on Vogelsanger Weg in Dusseldorf called. One person complained of circulatory problems, a “everyday rescue service report”. But the situation changed quickly. The fire brigade announced that the ambulance’s carbon monoxide alarm went off at the scene. The result: several dozen guests have contracted carbon monoxide poisoning.

People complain about problems: the fire brigade clears the building after the party

The detector showed “hazardous values ​​​​in the interior of the building”. The rescue workers of the fire brigade reacted immediately: “The alarm level of the operation was raised immediately and the control center dispatched several fire brigade and rescue service workers to the site”. In Bonn, the rescue workers also moved to an operation: on Sunday night, a fire broke out in a building complex out of. And also in There was a large-scale operation in Bielefeld, where three houses also burned during the nightreported calf.

People were immediately asked to leave the building. The fire brigade entered the building wearing breathing apparatus. There she met ten other people. In total there were between 150 and 200 people at a wedding party in the basement of the building. “The exact number is unclear, since several people, about twenty of them independently in hospitals, had left the scene,” explains the Düsseldorf fire brigade. The office building is otherwise empty.

The fire brigade ventilated the building with “high-performance and electrically operated large fans with fresh air”. All equipment in the building was switched off by the operator and taken outside. Among them were gas heaters and two generators.

What is carbon monoxide? Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colorless and tasteless gas that forms during certain combustion processes and is a potent respiratory poison in high concentrations.

Fire brigade in a large-scale operation in Düsseldorf: 34 people were taken to the hospital

It is not yet clear how the accident could have happened. The police are investigating. When the fire brigade arrived on site, the building “had been switched off for a long time and the equipment mentioned above had already been removed from the property”. The police will determine the exact cause.

It is not yet clear how the accident could have happened. The police are investigating. When the fire brigade arrived on site, the building "had been switched off for a long time and the equipment mentioned above had already been removed from the property". The police will determine the exact cause.

And: "The Düsseldorf fire brigade, however, expressly warns against the operation of petrol, gas or other fuel-powered devices and their exhaust gases, which can get into the building due to defects or the installation and cause serious damage to health there". (mlu with dap)