The The Colombian national team faces Uruguay today at the Metropolitan stadium in Barranquilla. However, the alarms went off in the Uruguayan team that is preparing for the tough South American qualifying duel towards the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa is finalizing details in the Atlantic capital, but a last-minute problem could disrupt the plans of the Argentine strategist, a starter would be out against Colombia.

It’s about the archer Sergio Rochet, who has not recovered from some physical discomfort that he suffered last week in the Copa Libertadores and that is keeping him away from the game on the third round of the tie.

Alessandro Barcello, president of Internacional de Porto Allegre, had announced that the goalkeeper was not feeling well for the Uruguay call-up. Rochet suffered a cracked rib in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores between his team and Fluminense.

A few days ago, the journalist Sebastian Giovanelli pointed out that Rochet was evaluated and the result was good, Therefore, his presence at the call was not prevented. However, his condition has not improved and it is most likely that he will not be against the Colombian National Team.

The aforementioned journalist revealed that Rochet was not part of the Uruguayans’ last training session and it is very difficult for him to recover a few hours before the game. Given this situation, Santiago Mele, goalkeeper of Junior de Barranquilla, He would occupy the starting position at the Metropolitan stadium, a venue that he knows perfectly.

NOW| At this time Santiago Mele will be the goalkeeper of @Uruguay this afternoon. Sergio Rochet did not train yesterday, the light blue starting goalkeeper will be tested this morning in Barranquilla. Very difficult to arrive. Places @Sport890 what is 100% Sport 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/JsAAqtHRcL — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) October 12, 2023

Possible formation of Uruguay

According to the information that was leaked in the last few hoursMarcelo Bielsa could move the chips for the Colombian National Team match, Not only are there changes in the arch, the defense and attack could have some modifications

Given the possible loss of Sergio Rochet, Uruguay would form as follows: Santiago Mele would be in the goal; in defense Naitán Nandez, Ronald Araújo, Sebastián Cáceres and Joaquín Piquerez; the midfield would be with Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolás de La Cruz; and the attack Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nuñez and Maxi Araujo.It is worth noting that the duel between Colombia and Uruguay will be today at 3:30 pm

SPORTS

