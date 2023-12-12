You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team
Colombia selection
The Colombian National Team loses a scorer for the friendly against Mexico,
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombia selection, without their starters and with a large group of players from the Colombian Leagueis found in USA facing two friendlies at the end of the year. Last Saturday he beat Venezuela 1-0 and next December 16th he faces Mexico in Los Angeles.
However, this Tuesday there was bad news within the Colombian National Team. The technician Nestor Lorenzo will not be able to count on Mateo Cassierra for the duel against the Mexicans after suffering a physical discomfort.
The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) He explained through an official statement that the Zenit Saint Petersburg forward is not going to travel to the training camp in the United States.
“The coaching staff of the Colombian Senior National Team is allowed to communicate that the player Mateo Cassierra of Zenit of Russia He will not be able to join the squad due to a muscle injury that prevents him from being in full condition,” he explained.
And he added: “Coach Néstor Lorenzo, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Mateo Cassierra a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity he can be part of the Colombian Senior National Team again.”
