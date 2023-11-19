You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian National Team adds one more loss after the departure of Dávinson Sánchez.
There is bad news within the Colombia national team due to injuries. This Sunday it was learned that one of the coach’s key players Nestor Lorenzo He had to abandon the call due to physical discomfort.
Its about left back Deiver Machado, who was discharged on Sunday morning and will return to France to join his club, Lens, after suffering a physical discomfort.
“The coaching staff of the Colombian Senior National Team is pleased to announce that the player Deiver Machado of RC Lens will not be able to continue in the squad due to physical discomfort that prevents him from being in full condition,” explained the Colombian Football Federation through from an official statement.
In the statement, the Colombian National Team He did not specify the extent of the injury or its severity.: “The medical department of the national team carried out the pertinent examinations and waited for the evolution of the player’s health status, confirming the injury suffered, a situation that was reported to the athlete’s club.”
With the departure of Deiver Machado, he is already the second casualty of the national team to face Paraguay next Tuesday, November 21, after Dávinson Sánchez was called off due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Néstor Lorenzo’s options for the left back
Now, coach Néstor Lorenzo must evaluate possibilities to replace Deiver Machado. The player who has great options to be a starter in Asunción can be Cristian Borja, who was key in the comeback of the Colombian National Team against Brazil last Thursday in Barranquilla.
SPORTS
