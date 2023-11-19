The Tigres UANL are experiencing moments of concern because they could lose their all-time top scorer and attacking reference for the Liguilla, André-Pierre Gignac He suffered from his hip injury and as a precaution was not part of this week’s preparation match where the cats faced Alebrijes from Oaxaca.
During this second half of the year, the Frenchman has been greatly affected by discomfort in his hip and during the Apertura 2023 that was one of the reasons why he was absent from several games and, unfortunately for him, that injury has him back in the final stretch. of the contest, which could cause him to be absent for the Liguilla depending on how it evolves in the coming days.
It must be remembered that on the last day, when the cats faced Atlético de San Luis, the French striker suffered a fall that caused him to feel pain again and he was forced to ask for his replacement.
In this way, in a press conference, the Uruguayan coach, Robert Dante Siboldi confirmed that the player was not taken into account for the friendly duel due to a pubic problem.
So, for that reason, Gignac He will not be one hundred percent as he continues to have pain that has been bothering him for months, however, the striker has managed to have nine goals in the tournament and will surely work extremely hard to be able to return to activity.
#Alarms #Tigres #UANL #due #Gignacs #injury