Colombian soccer has started and the League 2024-I It has been three days that have given many surprises, being CEIF Strength one of the teams that started on the right foot by adding two victories that are vital to get out of relegation.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz, ready for another battle: date and TV of Liverpool's duel against Arsenal

Fortaleza has the mission of staying in the first division and, therefore, managed to maintain the base with which it achieved promotion in 2023. In addition, adding important reinforcements such as the Panamanian Iván Anderson, Hayen Palacios, Yesid Díaz, Joyce Ossa and Cesar Hinestroza.

However, not everything is joy in Strengthbecause one of his great reinforcements is that of the Panamanian Ivan Andersoncould not be used by the technician Sebastian Oliveros from the starting eleven, since the club has been taking care of him after detecting some heart problems after presenting the medical exams.

The president of Fortaleza CEIF, Carlos Barato, spoke with Footballred and he assured this medium that the reason why the coaching staff has not been able to use 100% of Ivan Anderson It is because, in the exams, he did not do very well, making it clear that they are taking him little by little and he has had support from specialists to treat him.

Read here: 'The frustration is tremendous': Ciro Solano, president of the COC

“The case with Iván Anderson is circumstantial because unfortunately The player presented some alarms during his physical examinations due to a cardiac issue and it was something that surprised him and everyone because he had played for Monagas, the Panama National Team, but they had never observed anything about him,” explained Carlos Barató.

Deportivo Cali vs Fortaleza – BetPlay League 2024-I

Furthermore, he added: “Here we are very professional in everything and our medical staff found that situation and sent him to specialists, while all that was happening. So he lost that opportunity to train alongside the team.”

Likewise, Barato made it clear that while there is improvement Anderson, the technician Oliveros is using Hayen Palacios, who started playing the preseason.

Read here: This is how the winter transfer market closed in Spain: movements and news

“Hayen Palacios, who also arrived, did not present anything and is the only reason for this player to have played these games, while Iván could not play any games. However, it is a nice competition because they are going to talk a lot about Colombian soccer.” said the leader.

Finally, Carlos Barato He left no doubts about the conditions of the Panamanian player and hopes for an improvement in the player for the challenges that Fortaleza will have this season.

“We fully trust in the hiring of Iván Anderson because he has very good conditions and will surely contribute a lot to us,” concluded the president of Fortaleza.

Ivan Anderson Statistics

The Panamanian defender is 26 years old and debuted in his country's Tauro in the 2017 season, remaining there until 2020, managing to play 74 games and contribute five goals.

26-year-old defender Iván Anderson is a new player for Fortaleza. The Panamanian national team player will have his second international experience after playing for Monagas in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/l2QjyOUmP4 —Juan José Mantilla. (@JuanjoseMant) January 9, 2024

After that performance, it allowed him to reach University of Panama and in 2021 he managed to play 34 games and contribute 4 goals. After gaining experience in his country, he arrived at Monagas de Venezuela as his first international trip, a club in which he has played more than 50 games and has scored a goal.

Currently, with Strength He has played three games, being a substitute in all games, adding a total of 41 minutes played.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO