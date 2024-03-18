Without excuses or championitis, the America club is having a great Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Eagles are in second place in the general table with 25 points, the product of seven wins, four draws and just one defeat. This weekend, the azulcrema team could not go beyond a draw against Chivas de Guadalajara in their third classic this semester.
The bad news for the Águilas is that Diego Valdés had to come off as a substitute in the 45th minute due to a physical discomfort. The Chilean creative was replaced by Richard Sánchez. Due to his muscle injury, the midfielder was dropped from the Chilean team and his participation with Club América in Concachampions is also in jeopardy.
According to a statement shared by Club América on social networks, the Chilean player suffered a muscle injury to the right femoral biceps and the recovery time will depend on his evolution.
The Águilas' next duel will be on Saturday, March 30 against Atlético de San Luis, in a match corresponding to matchday 13. On April 2, América will visit the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.
Will Diego Valdés be able to recover in time to play these matches?
