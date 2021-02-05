Match life or death in Mendizorroza. The Alaves (19 points) receives Valladolid (20) with the sword of Damocles on the two teams. The Pitu Abelardo He recently replaced Pablo Machín (who has signed this week for Al Ain of Saudi Arabia) and Sergio has been confirmed and reinforced a couple of days ago by the Blanquivioleta leaders. It is also important to be attentive to the final figure of the clash due to the issue of average particular (follow the game live on AS.com). Alavés comes from drawing at Getafe and Valladolid from falling down with Huesca.

Lucas Perez has trained normally during the week. His return was decided for the commitment of Alfonso Pérez but, in the Saturday trainingBefore getting on the plane, Javi López put a strong iron on it and injured him in the instep of the left foot. He didn’t even get on the charter. The one who also traveled touched was The guard, which was tested before the game and decided not to play. This one has missed some sessions with the group so, if he does not jump onto the pitch as he seems to be singing, will Tachi, that he was the hero of the tie to zero with the azulones.

The Deportivo Alavés celebrates in 2021 its Centenary so he cannot afford a relegation in such a historic season. The club will do its best to sign salvation. Despite not having the money to strengthen itself in the winter market, it has made bobbin lace with the intention of put more dynamite in the bands. Had to do without two boys from the branch –Viti and Lupu– to raise funds and bring Pellistri (far right) while the last minute operation sending to Adrian Marin to Granada, led to the landing, also on loan, of Córdoba (far left). It would be hasty for either of the two to make their debut against Valladolid, a meeting in which the babazorro team will wear the Centennial shirt, with a giant shield on the chest that the fans liked a lot. The flag seems to be waving and the replicas are already on sale in the club store at a price of 75 euros.

The Real Valladolid, meanwhile, comes to Mendizorroza with wounds to heal and the great news of Olaza. One of the most exciting signings in recent seasons will make his debut on the left wing, changing Celta for the Blanquivioletas in a very important duel for the Castilians. The two point streak of 12 and the win conceded before him Huesca (1-3), leaving very bad feelings, they have caused a week of doubts in Zorrilla with Sergio Gonzalez in the center of critics. However, following the club’s line of action, both its president, Ronaldo Nazario, as both spokesmen, David Espinar and Miguel Ángel Gómez, reinforced the figure of the coach, stating that “whatever happens in Vitoria ” will remain on the bench and hinting that this will be the case until the end of the season. And all this happens with the Valladolid team out of relegation and recovering, little by little, players.

In January, with eight games between League and Cup, has come to have up to 12 kills. Today they return to the team Fede San Emeterio, that he was injured, and Roque Mesa, sanctioned. Both will be the novelties of the starting eleven together with the Uruguayan Olaza. With the idea of ​​being stronger in defense, the eleven that could jump today against Alavés would be the one formed by Masip; Luis Pérez, Joaquín, Bruno, Olaza; Orellana, San Emeterio, Roque Mesa, Plano; Toni as hitch and Weissman, at the tip of the attack.