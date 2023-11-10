Ein clock for a birthday is a nice gift. Who would know this better than Thierry Stern, after all, he is the fourth generation of the family to run the traditional manufacturer. Now his father is celebrating his 85th cradle festival. Philippe Stern himself was at the helm of the company from 1993 to 2009, so it must be something very special. Stern senior, as his son knows, loves repeating watches, i.e. those that not only show the time on the dial, but also sound on gongs integrated into the movement.

In 1989, Philippe Stern rang in the manufacturer’s 150th anniversary with a minute repeater in a wristwatch. He launched the R 27 caliber, which is legendary among watch fans. It was the first repeating movement that was developed and manufactured entirely in his own workshops. Since then, watches with minute repeaters have become an integral part of Patek Philippe’s range. The collection currently includes around a dozen chiming watches, some of which are combined with other complications such as tourbillons, perpetual calendars or chronographs.