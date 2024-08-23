Psychiatrist Ugushev: persistent anxiety should be a reason to see a doctor

Psychiatrist Evgeny Ugushev listed alarming symptoms of mental illness for Russians that require immediate medical attention. He named their publication aif.ru.

First of all, according to Ugushev, the reason to seek help should be persistent or wavering anxiety and fears that prevent you from living a full life. Unreasonable mood swings and fixation on mysterious illnesses that “doctors don’t see” should also be a cause for concern, the psychiatrist continued. At the same time, in his opinion, it is worth distinguishing between an emotional decline due to depression and simple bad manners.

“If irascibility is the result of bad manners, then this can be dealt with, but depression cannot! You will have to knock on the doctor’s office. All these disorders have been known to mankind since ancient times. However, ignorance makes some citizens talk about the far-fetched nature of depression,” Ugushev emphasized.

The doctor also drew attention to the fact that in some cases, professional help may be required by people with extremely low self-esteem, as well as couples experiencing a relationship crisis.

