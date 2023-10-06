After what redfall was released earlier this year, it immediately became a top contender for worst AAA release in years. Possibly in several generations of consoles. Some said the criticism was quite extreme, and yet, later in the year, it appears the title is still failing to find its audience, to say the least.

At the moment, redfall has between 3 and 38 concurrent players in Steam regardless of the time you check the statistics. No, there are no missing zeros. Three players! Although we don’t know how the game is doing in Xbox either Game Pass specifically, it’s certainly not among the top 50 most played games on the service. It’s also not just a “look, the game is bad” because of what Bethesda and Microsoft they promised, which means there are deeper problems here.

As recently as September, Pete Hines talked about how they weren’t quitting redfall because in the long term, it will always be in Game Pass even if it had a poor launch:

“We are going to make it a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, that Game Pass lasts forever. There will be people ten years from now who will join Game Passand redfallIt will be there”. He also said: “We are the same company that has had launches that didn’t turn out the way we wanted, and we don’t abandon things just because they didn’t start well.”

But redfall of Arkane has been practically abandoned. Its last update was in June 2023, a month after its release, and nothing substantial has been added in the four months since then. And no, that 60fps update, which looked like it would arrive soon after launch, apparently never happened.

Beyond that, the biggest problem of Bethesda is that as part of the form of Game Pass of making more money with “free” games that are released there, there was an edition “Bite Back” that came with some cosmetics, but the most attractive thing was the promise of two new characters that would join the original four. That bundle is still on sale today, for $30 on its own or in a $100 bundle that includes the base game, even though the game hasn’t even had the most basic update since June, let alone the idea that it’s really going to include these new characters.

So what does he do Bethesda and Microsoft? Continue spending millions creating content for a game with three concurrent players in PC and maybe a couple hundred or thousands in Xbox? Or cut their losses and issue refunds for post-launch content they seem to have abandoned?

I absolutely can’t blame Arkane and Bethesda for washing your hands redfall and move forward. That seems to be the right decision. And yet, if that is what is happening, they need to say it clearly, make things right with those who paid for it. DLC and stop selling it.

Sure, I suppose it’s possible that Arkane I somehow managed to get this all out eventually, but that seems like a colossal waste of time. Reportedly, Arkane now he is turning his attention to Dishonored 3and it does not seem wise to devote more attention to redfallbroken promises or not.

Via: Forbes

Editor’s note: Yes, it sounds like the most rational thing to abandon something that is not going to have a solution, the problem here is that they promised to fix it among many other things and nothing was done, I am very sorry that there are people who have paid for this mess. Every day I feel like I was too lenient with the rating I assigned here at Atomix.