Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Split

Images from NASA’s Aqua satellite: Bright blue-green water indicated an abundance of phytoplankton. © Cover Images/Imago

This has never happened before: our oceans are getting greener. Researchers have now been able to use new satellite data to make the serious extent visible.

Frankfurt – Not just them Water temperatures are taking worrying heights on: The oceans are changing at a rapid rate. Over half the oceans have changed color in the past 20 years. That shows a new study out now in the journal Nature has been published.

Researcher BB Cael from the National Oceanography Center in Great Britain, together with his colleagues, evaluated data from NASA’s Aqua satellite. The results are alarming.

Oceans are changing colour: researchers are alarmed

“We’re impacting the ecosystem in ways we’ve never seen before,” Cael tells Opposite Nature. The researchers examined image material shot by the satellite between June 2002 and 2022. What is special: Previous research has only been able to make little statements about the long-term consequences. This is because previous studies had focused more on the ratio of blue and green light. The current study involved seven wavelengths, which also revealed more subtle color changes, reports science.de. Seasonal fluctuations could therefore be better ruled out.

“Overall, these results indicate that the effects of climate change are already being felt in microbial ecosystems at the sea surface, but have not yet been recognized,” the researcher summarizes. He came to the conclusion: The oceans are getting greener. But why green?

Our oceans are getting greener: what role climate change is playing

“The reason we care about color is because it tells us something about what’s happening in the ecosystem,” says Cael. While it is likely that the color change is due to climate change, it is likely not directly related, but rather indirectly related to the rising water temperatureexplains to Cael Nature. As the water warms, the upper layers of the ocean become more tightly stratified. This is likely to make it harder for nutrients to get to the surface. Smaller phytoplankton species can then survive better than larger ones. These small green algae could then cause the color change.

As a result, the changing water temperature could change the ecosystem on the surface, which in turn affects the color of the water. However, this is only a theory, further research is absolutely necessary, emphasizes Cael. (Sophia Lother)