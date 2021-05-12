Alarm sirens, which warn of a possible rocket attack, have sounded in a number of cities in southern Israel. On Wednesday, May 12, the Israel Defense Forces announced this on their page on the social network. Twitter…

The department indicated that starting from about three o’clock local time (coincides with Moscow time) sirens were repeatedly triggered in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Beer Sheva.

Earlier that day, it became known that over the past 12 hours, Hamas continued to fire rockets at Israeli territory, deliberately targeting civilian areas. On the eve of the Israeli military announced the destruction of two major representatives of the intelligence service of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

Later it was reported that Tel Aviv again came under massive rockets from the Gaza Strip. Explosions were heard in the sky over the city. It was noted that Hamas fired approximately 210 rockets at Israel.

In turn, Israel on the night of May 12 also continued to retaliate on key military targets of radicals in the Gaza Strip.

UN special envoy for the Middle East settlement Thor Vennesland called on Palestine and Israel to immediately stop shelling. According to him, the situation in the region is close to a full-scale war.

In recent days, an exchange of missile strikes has been taking place between Israel and the Gaza Strip. The aggravation of the situation followed the riots that took place in early May at the Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem. The clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, among other things, were provoked by the decision of an Israeli court to seize houses in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter from Arab families living there in favor of Jewish settlers on the basis that these houses belonged to them before 1948.