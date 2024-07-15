The attack on Republican candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania has had a special impact in Brazil, for two reasons: the resistance of the progressive president, Lula, to being protected in his encounters with crowds and the case, still not fully elucidated, of the attack on the extremist right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro months before the elections. At that time, he was stabbed in the stomach at a public event, which was seen as a divine sign that God was protecting the candidate and that, according to many political commentators, in reality this attack, still not fully clarified, was decisive for his election.

When the news of the failed assassination attempt on Trump became known, the four political children of the Bolsonaro family, a personal friend of Trump, went on a rampage on social media comparing the failed assassination attempt on the American Republican candidate with that of their father. At the same time, the alarm has sounded in defence of Lula, who has more than enough courage to give himself to his faithful followers without worrying about his personal safety.

The National Security Cabinet, the body responsible for Lula’s protection, has announced that in recent weeks, during visits to construction sites throughout Brazil on the occasion of the important municipal elections next October, which will be a test to define the presidential elections of 2026, 13 drones were shot down at public events in various cities. And it had already been announced that the presidential residence of Planalto will be specially protected by National Security teams.

Lula has always been a problem for his own personal security since he is not capable of giving up the crowds in his public appearances and at this moment the Bolsonarist extreme right knows that only the progressive leader could be the candidate capable of facing Bolsonaro, if he were to end up being amnestied from his eight-year electoral disqualification, or the candidate supported by him.

Bolsonaro, who assumes that the failed assassination attempt on Trump will give him victory, has already publicly announced that he will attend his inauguration. For its part, the national newspaper The Globe He wrote: “The image of Trump after being hit by a bullet in the face, his blood on his face and the public shouting: ‘USA, USA, USA!’ eternalized him from now on as a victim, almost as a martyr.” This immediately brought to mind that the stab inflicted on Bolsonaro in the middle of the electoral campaign also immediately turned him, with the massive support of the evangelical churches, into one predestined by God to preside over the nation.

Lula has condemned the failed attempt on the life of Republican candidate Trump, calling it, as he said on his social networks, unacceptable “for all defenders of dialogue in politics.” The Bolsonarists, for their part, emphasize their mantra that the left “when it cannot win, it tries to kill.”

One thing is certain: that after the failed attempt on Trump’s life, Bolsonarism, which is settling its accounts with the justice system that is about to definitively condemn Bolsonaro to prison, will be more nervous and angry than it already is. A radical and fascist right, emboldened at this moment by the failed attempt on Trump, the new martyr of the world’s far right, which must challenge an opponent like Biden on the ropes. Even a possible substitute for Biden will now find it more difficult to challenge an opponent whom the far right will present in the remainder of the campaign as a privileged person chosen by God. Just like Bolsonaro.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.