New alarm from the food market: a batch of marinated anchovies withdrawn due to the “presence of live larvae”

It was ra batch of marinated anchovies was pulled from the Ministry of Health for “physical risk“. The product in question is of the brand “Corcione Ingross by Cinzia Genovese“. The exact sales denomination is “Sweet and spicy marinated anchovies” and the lot in question is 261022 with expiry date 06/26/2023: it is a 200 gram tray containing the product not to be consumed.

The reason for the recall of the batch of marinated anchovies from the market is due to the “Presence of live larvae of Anisakis SPP.” and as stated in the pdf released by the Ministry of Health “please return the product to the retailer from whom you purchased it without, of course, consuming it“. The manufacturer’s identification mark is IT2911 and the headquarters of the factory is in Via Masseria Coppola C/da Alaia 57bis in Somma Vesuviana, in the province of Naples.

Meaning of Anisakis

L’Anisakis is a worm that can be found within a number of marine species: as adults, they occupy the stomach of mammals such as whales, dolphins or seals, resulting also visible to the naked eye because of a size between 1 and 3 cm. In smaller fish, such as anchovies, they are found inside their flesh (lower area) and have a color that tends towards white.

The problem arises when, if ingested, they enter the human body causing anisakidosis, an infection that takes over the gastrointestinal tract. The dangerhowever, is born only if the fish is consumed raw, cooking it eliminates any problems already upstream.

What are the symptoms when you are infected with Anisakis

THE symptoms when you are hit byAnisakis infection I am: nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal painin severe cases, can also occur injuries to the stomach and small intestine. To eliminate contamination, the product must be cooked completely, which is why the typical dishes of Japanese cuisine are at risk (sushi, sashimi), as suggested by experts.

L’Anisakis when unknowingly ingested, some people immediately feel a strange sensation in the throat due to the parasite moving. To avoid risks on uncooked products, it is recommended to preserve foods in salt with a process that lasts at least six weeks. Furthermore, to knock down the larvae, it is necessary to freeze them for 4 days at at least -18°C. Cold smoking does not kill the parasite.

