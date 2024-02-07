“Tehran today can produce sufficient weapons-grade enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon in a week, using only a fraction of its 60% enriched uranium.” The alarm was raised by a report from the US think tank Institute for Science and International Securityaccording to which since May 2023 the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program has increased for the first time, reaching the level of “Extreme Danger”.

«The unstable situation in the region – writes the think tank on its website – offers Iran a unique opportunity and an amplified internal justification for the construction of nuclear weapons, at a time when the resources of the United States and Israel to detect and deter Iran from succeeding are reduced to the bone.” «The ongoing conflicts – the analysis continues – are leading to the neglect of the Iranian nuclear threat at a time when Iran's capabilities to build nuclear weapons have never been greater. The threat was fueled in part by Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, the subsequent invasion of Gaza, and attacks carried out by Iranian-backed groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah (the Houthis). ». The analysts ofInstitute for Science and International security they therefore write that «these serious and worrying changes have led the Institute to increase the total threat score to 151 out of 180, compared to 140 in May 2023, assessed as 'Extreme Danger': it is the first time that the Geiger counter that regulates the Iranian threat has reached this level.”

«If Iran wanted to further enrich its uranium enriched from 60 to 90% uranium to build weapons – predicts the study – it could do so quickly. It can produce enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon in a week, using only a fraction of its 60% enriched uranium. And this move could be difficult for inspectors to detect in a timely manner, should Iran take measures to delay their access.” The report finally claims that using its remaining stockpiles of uranium enriched to 60% and its stockpiles of uranium enriched close to 20%, Tehran “could have enough uranium in total to produce six atomic bombs in a month.”