The situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is ”extremely dangerous”, the largest in Europe in southern Ukraine, for ”the ongoing combat actions” in the war triggered by the invasion decided by Russia 15 months ago now. The alarm was triggered by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi before the United Nations Security Council. ”Zaporizhzhia must not be used for the storage of heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, ammunition or military personnel,” he added, calling on Russia and Ukraine to ”comply with the five points foreseen by the plan to ensure nuclear safety in Zaporizhzhia”.

THE 5-POINT PLAN FOR THE POWER PLANT

Second the first point, Grossi said, ”there should be no attacks of any kind by or against the facility, particularly against the reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure or personnel”. Furthermore, ”the Zaporizhzhia plant should not be used as a storage or base for heavy weapons (ie multiple rocket launchers, artillery and ammunition systems and tanks) or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant”.

Grossi, according to second point, also believes that ”Zaporizhzhia should not be used as a storage or base for heavy weapons (ie multiple rocket launchers, artillery and ammunition systems and tanks) or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant”. The third point states that ”the energy outside the plant should not be put at risk. To this end, all efforts should be made to ensure that external electricity remains always available and secure”. Furthermore, as established by the fourth point, ”all the structures, systems and components essential for the safe and secure functioning of the Zaporizhzhia plant should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage”. The last point argues that “no action should be taken which undermines these principles”. Grossi then urged the Security Council to support them “unambiguously”.