D.he Capitol in Washington, the seat of the American Congress, has been cordoned off after a “security incident”. After an alarm at 1 p.m. local time, employees were ordered to stay in the building and stay away from windows. A car hit a road barrier near the north entrance of the Capitol on an access road. Two police officers were hit by the car, the police said on Friday.

The two officers were injured. The Capitol Police also wrote on Twitter that a suspect had been taken into custody. He had previously got out of the vehicle armed with a knife and was shot by the police, the Bloomberg news agency reported, with reference to an employee of the Capitol. The suspect later succumbed to his injuries, wrote the “New York Times” with reference to statements by Capitol security personnel.

Journalists and observers on site reported a large police presence after the incident. Even a helicopter was on duty. The National Guard blocks roads around the Capitol. In addition, a unit of the FBI supports the police of the Capitol, as reported by the Washington Post.

Since the Congress is not currently in session, the majority of the MPs are not in the building. Officials said that President Joe Biden left Washington during the day and is staying at Camp David.

The incident brings back memories of January 6th, when radical supporters of former President of the United States, Donald Trump, stormed the Congress building. A total of five people were killed in the course of the violent riots in the American capital. Impeachment proceedings for “inciting riot” were initiated against Trump, but failed in the Senate.

A little over a week ago, barbed wire fencing was removed around the Capitol building complex. Since then, blocked roads have also been reopened to traffic. The presence of the National Guard has been reduced, around 2,200 people are still deployed in Washington.