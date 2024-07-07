Uruguay and Brazil are competing for the last ticket to the semi-finals of the Copa America 2024without being able to do any damage so far, at least on the scoreboard, since everything remains in a scoreless draw, although unfortunately for the sky blue team, they suffered the exit of Ronald Araujo due to an injury.
Exactly at 33 minutes, the defender of Barcelona He suffered pain in his right leg after a tackle he made near his team’s goal to avoid a cross from Guilherme AranaThe defender was treated by the medical team, but immediately asked to be substituted, so Jose Maria Gimenez He took his place. As he left the field, he was seen with his head down, on the verge of tears, which became even more noticeable when he sat down on the bench.
There is no doubt that it is a tough loss for The Charrúa Clawbecause the culé element had been a starter in all the matches of the continental competition, apart from being one of those who had been most hooked in the duel against The Canarinha. For now the Uruguayan’s condition is unknown, but it is expected that in the next few hours the severity of the injury will be known. At the same time, it could be a major inconvenience for the start of the preseason with the Barcelonawhich will begin in mid-July.
