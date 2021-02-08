Lionel Scaloni will have finished Sunday with a bitter gesture. Is that, to the injuries that the Huevo Marcos Acuña, Nico González and Lucas Ocampos had had, a new fallen was added: Angel Di María.

The concern in Europe happens because the Fideo would miss the first crossing between Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona. But on this side of the Atlantic, the regret has to do with the fact that Fideo had been summoned again by Scaloni and would miss the matches for the second leg of the qualifying rounds.

Fideo was injured at PSG. Photo: REUTERS

The PSG midfielder retired in the 11th minute of the game in which the Parisians faced Marseille de Pipa Benedetto and now the results of his annoyance are awaited.

It seems like a stretch to think about it at this point, but next month the national team will have two high-impact crosses for the qualifiers for Qatar 2022. On March 25 he will face Uruguay that he needs to add to separate himself from a very tight lot that he shares with Colombia and Chile (4 points each) and Paraguay (with whom he shares 6 units).

Five days later he will travel to Brazil to be measured with the Verdeamarela. And in that context, the left wing added three more falls. The first was that of Marcos Acuña, who after becoming an important piece in the Scaloni team began with a streak of injuries that left him out of the last two calls. Of course, the current one is more worrying because The former Racing has just suffered an injury that will leave him out of the fields for at least two months.

The Marcos Acuña Egg will have two months of recovery. Photo: EFE.

Acuña’s injury was followed by that of his Sevilla teammate Lucas Ocampos who suffered a kick from Getafe player Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Just today, Monday, they will be able to do studies on Ocampos if his knee is deflated and he loses fluid.

Finally, it was Nicolás González (perhaps the great success of Scaloni as coach of the National Team) who withdrew sense of the court (21 minutes into the first half) after a clash with the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper. His team, Stuttgart was thrashed 5-2.

They were all bad for Scaloni this weekend. So much so that if the injuries are confirmed, he will have to rethink the entire left wing of the national team. And right in the middle of a momentous double date against Uruguay and Brazil