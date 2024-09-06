Alarm in the Colombian women’s team. This Friday in the match against Mexico, on the third date of Group A of the U-20 World Cup, defender Yunaira López had a violent collision that took her out of the match immediately.

According to the criteria of

Colombia had just scored the goal that gave them a partial 1-0 advantage when Mexico launched an attack in the air. The goalkeeper Luis Delgado She went out to clear the ball and her elbow hit her teammate, defender López, who fell to the grass.

Her colleagues immediately called for medical assistance. They even told the bank that she had to be replaced.

The player was taken away by ambulance. A medical report is awaited on the extent of the blow, which also affected the Colombian goalkeeper.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT

More sports news