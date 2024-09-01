The Colombian National Team This week, the team will start training camp to face the next two World Cup qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina, with one possible significant absence.

According to the criteria of

This Sunday, the absence of Lerma in the squad for the match of the Crystal Palace against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Problem in a finger

Jefferson Lerma Photo:Getty Images and AFP Share

It was the Palace coach himself, Oliver Glasner, who gave details this Sunday of what the Colombian midfielder suffered.

“Yes, his problem is that his big toe is really crazy. Nobody knows where it comes from, but it hurts a lot when he puts his boots on, so it’s not possible for him to play today (Sunday) against Chelsea,” said the coach about his absence from the squad.

Unofficially, there is a version that says Lerma will be removed from the Colombian national team due to this problem.

The official statement from the Colombian Football Federation is expected regarding the player’s health and whether he will ultimately be ruled out of the upcoming matches.

Lerma was a key player for the national team during the recent Copa América in the United States, being one of the team’s most outstanding players.

SPORTS

More sports news