Yesterday, the news broke that Giovanni Lo Celso suffered a muscle tear in his right leg in the match between Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao last weekend for date 12 of La Liga. In principle, it was expected that the recovery would take between 14 and 21 days, so he would arrive just enough for his debut against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
In the last few hours, the alarms went off in the coaching staff of the Argentine National Team as they suspect that the midfielder’s injury could be more important than expected and that is why his participation in the World Cup would be at serious risk.
The left-handed midfielder who emerged in the lower divisions of Rosario Central is a key part of Lionel Scaloni’s starting eleven and is a key aspect of the team’s game scheme since he made up a trio that managed perfectly alongside Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo de Paul .
In the event that the Villarreal player cannot be present at the debut on November 22, the main candidates to take his place are: Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Alejandro “Papu” Gómez (Sevilla) and Enzo Fernández (Benfica).
