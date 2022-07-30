Alarm in Sardinia and Sicily for the Chinese rocket falling from space

Fragments of a Chinese rocket could fall between Sardinia and Sicily

A Chinese Long March 5B (CZ-5B) rocket could fall in a stretch between southern Sardinia, Sicily and a southern portion of Calabria whose uncontrolled return to the atmosphere is expected between tomorrow evening, July 30th, and Sunday evening, July 31st.

In this period of time, three different orbits are planned over Italy that could affect, for a few seconds, five portions of the territory of the islands and Southern Italy, based on the latest data provided by the Italian Space Agency (ASI).

The Space Situational Awareness Center of Poggio Renaticoin coordination with the Defense Space Operations Command (COS), which operates under the Joint Force Operations Command (COVI), is monitoring the uncontrolled reentry into the atmosphere.

In particular, the second stage of a Chinese rocket that, on July 24 last, had brought the Wentian module of the space station of the People’s Republic of China into orbit is kept under control.

Yesterday, the general director of regional civil protection, Antonio Pasquale Belloi, and his team attended a meeting of the National Operational Committee, convened by the head of department Fabrizio Curcio to take stock of the return to earth of the second stage of the Chinese launcher PRC-CZ5B : however, the possibility that one or more fragments of the rocket could hit Italy is considered lowbut it is not yet possible to totally exclude it.

The civil protection of Sardinia had been alerted for a similar event in May 2021on the occasion of the uncontrolled return to Earth of the Chinese space launcher ‘Long March 5B’.

In that case, three trajectories were envisaged that could have involved Italy and, in particular, 9 regions of the center-south, namely Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.

In May 2020, fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B launcher ended up in a populated area of ​​Africa, in the Ivory Coast, damaging buildings but causing no injuries.

