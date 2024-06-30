The alarms went off at the Cruz Azul Football Club a week before the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the offensive reinforcement from the Atlanta United, Giorgios Giakoumakiscame off as a substitute in his presentation match with the team with an apparent injury.
In the friendly match against Cali Americathe sky-blue striker stepped wrong while fighting for the ball and had to leave the field of play, the Greek asked to be substituted, with gestures of discomfort, however, the good news for the sky-blue fans is that he left the field of play without needing the ‘trolley of misfortunes’.
Giorgos He left on his own two feet and together with the medical staff he indicated that he had twisted his ankle, this due to the poor conditions of the field, since from the first minutes it began to rain. Martin Anselmi I replaced him at minute 70 with Bryan Gamboa and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the capital.
Fortunately for the Celeste Machine, the forward could be ready for the start of Liga MX, however, the club has not given a position to make known the severity of the injury.
The cement team will make its debut in Matchday 1 this Saturday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m. against Mazatlán FC at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
