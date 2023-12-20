It's been a week since the Junior from Barranquilla became champion of the 2023-II League. The team of Curramba He celebrated in style the achievement of the tenth star, but he forgot about the issue of renewals and signings for the 2024 season, something that could be very costly.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz loses ground in Liverpool and is no longer the most valuable: this is his price

The case Joseph in Love It can be a headache for the Barranquilla team's directives. A few weeks ago it was leaked that Junior had requested an extension of the loan from Real Cartagena for the 24-year-old player, a situation that did not go down well at the second division club.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. See also Rome-Lazio is approaching. The moves of Mourinho and Sarri towards the derby Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

As revealed by the Arenasa press, Real Caertagena wants to make 'cash' with the sale of the Barranquilla player and Junior did not make effective the purchase option he had on the footballer's sports rights, which expired before the League final.

This Wednesday another protagonist appeared in this novel, the Corinthians of Brazil would have sent a formal offer to have José Enamorada to contest the South American Cup 2024.

Read here: Does Sao Paulo sign James Rodríguez's replacement? He presented a star for Libertadores

As revealed by the journalist Julian Capera On his X account (formerly Twitter), Timao made a request for the player's loan with a purchase option.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Furthermore, he explained that the Royal Cartagena and the footballer prefer it to be a definitive sale and are waiting for Junior to make a formal offer to take over his sporting rights.

We tell you: Millionaire offer makes National Team figure doubt: European club seeks his signing

From Barranquilla there is speculation that José wants to stay in his city club to play the Libertadores Cup.

This season, In love he played 558 minutes in the 2023-II League spread over 11 games and scored 2 goals.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO