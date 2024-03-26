In Japan, alarm over the syndrome is growing streptococcal toxic shock (Stss)arare but very serious streptococcus A bacterial infection, which can cause tissue necrosis and is therefore called 'flesh-eating disease' or 'flesh-eating bacterium'. The Tokyo metropolitan government has issued an alert following a significant increase in STSS cases: according to the latest data, in 2024 they have already exceeded half of the total recorded last year. In the capital alone there were 88 as of March 17, while at a national level there were 517 according to 'The Japan Times'. In 2023, the mortality rate from STSS was approximately 30%, recalls the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Last year there were 141 cases in the city, with 42 deaths.

Group A streptococcus it can be transmitted by breathing or direct contact, as well as through wounds to the hands and feetexplain the health authorities of the Japanese capital, inviting everyone to See your doctor immediately if you experience symptoms such as pain in your limbs and swelling or fever. Officials highlight the importance of basic preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and proper wound care.

The Experts believe the increase in STSS cases is associated with a bacterial variant known as the M1UK strain, increasingly detected since mid-November 2023 in affected patients. If generally around 90% of annual STSS cases are concentrated among the over 40s, in 2023 a boom in infections was reported among the 40 year olds, the newspaper reports, citing the Niid, the National Institute for Infectious Diseases.