“I have my pavilions invaded by the variants of the coronavirus mutations, which infect and kill more. We will have more serious problems shortly. It is useless to discuss these realities ”. This is stated by Professor Massimo Galli, a luminary at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, specializing in infectious diseases, and a professor at the University of Milan, in Italy.

In Italy the alarm grows because according to some specialists already 23% of infections of the pandemic correspond to the English variant that in Great Britain it has caused up to two thousand deaths a day and today it is dominant, as in France and other countries.

According to the infectologist Galli “the warnings of how the Covid-19 epidemic is evolving in our country it is noticed by looking only what happens in other European countries ”.

As the controversies increase along with the alarms, Galli points out that “the variants have not been invented by us.” “They are more contagious, which means that they spread more easily. And you cannot negotiate with the virus that follows its rules and methods of diffusion ”.

The official news of the day indicated 10,386 infected this Tuesday and 386 dead, that bring the total to 93,721 deaths.

A health worker handles patient tests in a hospital in Naples. Photo EFE

Marco Marsillo, president of the Abruzzo region, ordered the creation of a quarantine in some areas and said on public television that “we are very concerned because the dissemination of the variants is verified by thea number of middle-aged patients entering hospitals, some in serious condition. We were more used to elderly inmates and that is why we realize that now it is a more aggressive virus that is spreading and attacks younger people ”.

Another famous specialist in Italy, Professor Andrea Crisanti, from the University of Padua, said that “so far in this battle the virus has the initiative.”

Crisanti recalls that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has raised the risk level from high to very high due to the rapid spread of new mutations, of which those of greatest concern are the English, Brazilian and South African variants. “But there are others that are being added.”

Urgent measures

The Scientific Technical Committee that advises the government and the Higher Institute of Health They demand from the government “more severe measures, as in other countries of the European Union ”. The most energetic actions are summarized in the claim repeated by Professor Walter Ricciardi, adviser to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in a single word: “Quarantine.” Immediate, total throughout the country, with a duration of no less than a month to reduce the pressure of the epidemic and accelerate vaccinations, which progress slowly in part due to the shortage of vaccine supplies by laboratories.

In Italy, vaccines progress slowlyAround three million people have already been injected, representing 5% of the 60 million inhabitants.

A new strategy is needed to multiply vaccinations throughout the country. The new Prime Minister Mario Draghi will speak to the Senate this Wednesday about this issue, which is a pressing priority.

Draghi will deliver his first programmatic speech during the Senate session dedicated to debating the vote of confidence in the new government of national salvation, supported by almost all parties. On Thursday the vote will be transferred to the Chamber of Deputies and only afterwards will the government enter the fullness of its functions.

Draghi knows that he must give a decisive boost to mass vaccinations, considering that Britain announced that it has vaccinated 15 of its 66 million inhabitants. Without decisive victories against the virus, the economy will not recover.

Red zones



So far it has not been proven that the English variant affect efficacy of vaccines. But the tests in the South African and Brazilian variants show a reduction in the efficiency of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are the only three applied in the European Union of 27 countries.

In Italy, scientists disagree between the need to apply a rigid quarantine throughout the national territory or to use a more flexible strategy, applying “red zones” in the regional territories where the largest outbreaks occur. Currently, the appearance of the English variant forced to decree the red in areas of Umbria, Abruzzo, Lazio and Friuli, Venice Giulia.

Professor Crisanti argues that not much time left to promote a tougher and more effective strategy, “because in Great Britain they suddenly found themselves with more than a thousand and up to two thousand deaths a day and thousands of infected”.

Crisanti recalls that the English variant grows exponentially, uncontrollably, unless it is cut to the chase and quarantines are imposed that isolate and immobilize the population.

“I think the third wave will come and we will have ahead two or three months of great vulnerability “said Professor Walter Ricciardi.

In some Italian areas the presence of the English variant covers 59% of proven cases. The level of the pandemic shows a substantially stationary national situation after the violent second wave that started and developed in October-November-December and which has entered an unstable plateau.

But the appearance since the end of December of the most dangerous mutations of the coronavirus, the variants, is creating the conditions for a new wave, the third, of the pandemic, which is already manifesting itself in some European countries.

The scientific group on the threats of the virus that advises the British government, relies on 12 independent investigations to affirm that the English variant has a higher contagion power between 30% and 50%, compared to “Other less worrisome variants in circulation”, but it can reach a mortality of between 30% and 70% – The Italian epidemiologist Alessandro Vespignani affirms that within two weeks the English variant (also called “Kentish”, after the city in southern England where it was discovered ) will be responsible for half of the infections and will continue until the pestilence prevails in Italy. In the city of Pescara, 65% of infections are due to the action of the virus from Great Britain.

A dramatic problem is that the new version of the coronavirus infects children and adolescents. In Italy there are already two dozen schools and kindergarten closed.

Some specialists, such as pediatrician Italo Farnetani, believe that schools at all levels must be closed to face the third wave of the virus “that is coming”.

“In children and adolescents, the English variant, which is asymptomatic, spreads very easily and thus penetrates into family nuclei,” he says.

PB