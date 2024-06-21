BEIJING — For decades, China has moved methodically to dominate more and more industries, from toys and clothing in the 1980s to semiconductors and renewable energy today. China now produces a third of the world’s manufactured goods, more than the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Britain combined. Its trade surplus in these goods is equivalent to a tenth of the entire Chinese economy.

And those exports continue to increase, generating alarm among its trading partners about China’s manufacturing “overcapacity.” Leaders in the United States and Europe have begun calling on China to reduce its exports and increase its imports. In May, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. sharply raised U.S. tariffs on imports from China of electric cars, solar panels and other high-tech manufactured goods.

Nearly a decade ago, China launched Made in China 2025. The plan was for China to replace key imports in 10 advanced manufacturing industries by making its own products. The state-controlled banking system directed loans to these key sectors.

Ten years later, China’s domestic economy is suffering from a decline in the real estate market. Leaders in Beijing have ordered an increase in lending for many of the same manufacturing sectors to offset lower consumer spending and are increasing exports.

Regulators in China restrict the investment options of Chinese households, who have no choice but to deposit huge sums of money in banks at low interest rates. Banks then lend the money to businesses at low rates. According to China’s central bank, net loans to the industry reached $670 billion last year, against $83 billion in 2019.

Beijing instructs local governments to help chosen industries. Aid takes the form of cheap land for factories, new roads for freight trucks, and bullet train lines.

China keeps wages low in factories and has been accused of using forced labor. The United States and other countries also accuse China of circumventing international trade agreements and engaging in intellectual property theft.

Just four years ago, China had weak auto exports, shipping a million low-priced vehicles a year mainly to less prosperous markets in the Middle East and elsewhere. Since then, China has surpassed Japan and Germany by a wide margin to become the world’s largest auto exporter. Shipments reach an annual rate of almost 6 million vehicles.

Three-quarters of these exports, particularly those to Russia and developing countries, are gasoline cars, desired by fewer buyers in China. Battery electric cars are cheaper to buy in China and electricity is cheaper than gasoline.

Automakers are launching 71 electric car models in China this year, many at lower prices than similarly equipped cars in the West.

Chinese companies now produce the majority of the world’s electric car batteries. Technological advances have allowed cars to achieve greater autonomy.

China has long made solar panels a priority to limit its dependence on imports of oil and other fossil fuels. An expansion by a factor of 10 in China’s solar panel manufacturing capacity between 2008 and 2012 caused the global price of solar panels to fall by about 75 percent. Many American and European factories closed.

Chinese companies manufacture almost all the solar panels in the world. The Country’s solar cell exports have more than doubled in the last four years, to $44 billion last year.

China maintains that its growing trade surpluses are the legitimate result of the competitiveness of Chinese companies.

Jorge Toledo Albiñana, European Union Ambassador to China, disagreed. “In Europe there is increasing pressure to react to what is widely seen as a growing lack of level playing field for our companies and investors.”