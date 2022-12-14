The dream of the second consecutive crown for the France of kylian mbappea feat not recorded since the time of Pelé, will have a highly demanding test this Wednesday in the semifinals against Morocco, the revelation of the World Cup and that they play at home in Qatar, but there is a threat.

Specialists in reversing a priori complicated situations, including Karim Benzema’s injury to Ballon d’Or, the ‘Bleus’ of Didier Deschamps they measure themselves against some ‘Lions of the Atlas’ that on Arab soil have known how to professionalize themselves in the art of knocking down giants.

Although they freely profess their admiration for an impenetrable defensive team and lethal counterattack, which they will face in the stadium Al Bayt of Al Kohr, the French prefer to focus on not missing out on a historic opportunity.

By hoisting the trophy on Sunday at the Lusail stadium, France will become the first team to win soccer’s top trophy for the second time in a row since Brazil of Pele, Mario Lobo Zagallo and Garrincha (1958 and 1962).

“The more we advance in the competition, the closer we get to something strong and big, we all want to continue the adventure as far as possible. This requires extreme concentration,” said the ‘Galic’ captain, the goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The fear

Media reports covering France warn that there is a virus hanging around the group and that alarms have been set off.

Adrien Rabiot and the center Dayot Upamecanowho are starters, did not play on Tuesday for the game against Morocco due to illness.

Within the group there is talk that the air conditioning is very strong in stadiums, press rooms and hotels, which is why it is a serious threat to health.

