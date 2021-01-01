Some 2,500 people attended an illegal New Year’s party in northwestern France, sparking violent clashes with police, who were unable to stop them and sowing concern over the spread of the coronavirus, authorities reported Friday.

The partiers had organized the clandestine event in Lieuron, south of Rennes, in the Brittany department, after skirmishes with police, a statement from the local prefecture said. Many were still at the scene Friday when a sanitary cordon was installed around them.

Local gendarmes tried “to prevent this event, but faced fierce hostility from many partygoers” who set one of their cars on fire and threw bottles and stones, he said. Those present had come from all over France and even from abroad.

These types of mass meetings are strictly prohibited in France to prevent the spread of covid-19, to which is added a curfew in force from 8:00 p.m. (until 6:00 a.m.) throughout the country, which did not get up to the new Year. Reports indicated that the party took place in an empty hangar that belongs to a storage company.

Prosecutors opened an investigation for the illegal organization of the musical gathering and for premeditated violence against the authorities. The registered vehicles came from all over France and were still parked at the site this Friday, as many revelers were still present while techno music was still loud, confirmed an AFP journalist.

In the southern city of Marseille, security forces detained an illegal party bringing together about 300 people, police said. More than 150 people were reprimanded and the three suspected organizers were arrested.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 132,000 police officers had been deployed to France on New Year’s Eve to ensure security and respect for the curfew.