Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Alarm in Colombia: Juan Fernando Quintero would be out after injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2022
in Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates goal with Colombia.

Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates goal with Colombia.

The Colombian midfielder suffered a blow in the game against Honduras.

Juan Fernando Quintero He set off the alarms in Colombia and Argentina, when he was beaten from the friendly played with his national team against Honduras (win 2-1), last Sunday, in Fort Lauderdale (United States).

The medical bodies of Colombia selection and River Plate closely followed the medical evaluation to which the 29-year-old player underwent in his native Medellin, where he remains after returning from US soil.

(See: The ideal eleven of Colombia in all history according to IFFHS)

Although the original itinerary was from the United States to Buenos Aires, the stopover in Medellín was necessary to rule out any physical inconvenience that could call into question, first his contract to return to the ‘millionaire’ team, and then a possible call for the Qualifiers, competition in which Colombia will face Peru and Argentina (January 28 and February 1, respectively).

(Also: Michael Phelps criticizes rules protecting transgender swimmer)

It was the journalist Hernán Castillo, who shared the result of the review on his Twitter account: “Juanfer studies: Mild sprain in the median collateral, 7 days of care. Today he didn’t travel because he did his studies. Tomorrow or the day after he is in Argentina,” he explained.

SPORTS

more sports news

Novak Djokovic, caught without a mask during flight

Yaser Asprilla: the story of the young wonder of the Colombian National Team

Egan Bernal leads part of the Ineos that trains in Colombia

.
