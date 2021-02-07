The most in-form FC Barcelona center-back, Ronald Araújo, left the field a few minutes into the match against Betis, after a bad gesture on the support foot when clearing a ball, his boot stuck in the grass, forcing him to make an unnatural movement on his left ankle. The player’s gestures of pain already created alarm among his teammates and even more so when the referee demanded the presence of medical aid.

The player tried to return to the field of play, but seeing the problems he had to support his foot, they prevented him, quickly going out to warm up Frenkie de Jong. The fact that it is the ankle opens the door to being able to recover the player in a relatively short time if the sprain is not very big.

In the absence of the tests, the situation of the centrals to face the next games is certainly dramatic. With a Ronald Araújo injured, pending tests, and a Gerard Piqué, who still has a minimum of three weeks left, the panorama that Koeman has today is Clement Leglet and Samuel Umtiti. The first already had him to play against PSG, although he is in a very irregular moment of play, while the second was no longer within the plans, and less after his disastrous match against Granada in the Cup, where showed that it is not for high demands. Likewise, neither the central of the subsidiary, Óscar Mingueza, is there to assume great responsibilities, according to the technical secretariat in a report.

Now the arguments and insistence of Ronald Koeman to claim Eric García in the winter market seems to take more strength, but he was finally ruled out as there was no ‘quorum’ among the candidates.