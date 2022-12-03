The front Gabriel Jesus and left back Alex Telles They are out of the World Cup

Qatar after two injuries to his right knees, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported this Saturday.

“They underwent an MRI on their right knee which confirmed the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the World Cup,” the CBF said in a statement.

(World Cup Qatar 2022: Neymar excites Brazil, this is how his recovery goes)

(World Cup in Qatar 2022: milestones, figures and controversies left by the group stage)

The two players, whose ailments are added to those of Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro, They were starters in the defeat against Cameroon (1-0) on Friday at the close of Group G, to which the ‘Canarinha’ had already qualified for the round of 16.

suffer from injuries

But both left the field in the second half. Telles, from Spain’s Sevilla, limped off in the 54th minute after a clash with the Cameroonian defender Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Gabriel Jesus, from England’s Arsenal, was replaced ten minutes later by Pedro and in the dressing room complained of knee pain, according to the Brazilian team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, at the end of the match.

The CBF reported that the coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista, is in contact with the sports directors of the athletes’ clubs to define whether they are treated in Doha or return to their teams. After the loss of Telles, 29, and Jesus, 25, the Brazilian delegation seeking the six-time championship is reduced to 24 players.

The presence of Neymar and Danilo, hit on the ankles, and Alex Sandro, with a hip muscle injury, is not ruled out for the round of 16 game against South Korea on Monday at the 974 stadium in the Qatari capital .

Tite is now making efforts so that Danilo and Alex Sandro can be against the Koreans, since at this moment he only has one pure winger available: the experienced Daniel Alveswho on Friday at the age of 39 became the oldest Brazilian man to perform at a World Cup.

‘Ney’ and Alex Sandro will return to field work with the ball this Saturday, explained Lasmar after the setback with the Africans. Danilo, meanwhile, plans to train “normally” with the group after presenting a “very positive evolution”.

(Alert in Uruguay: sanction that they would give Giménez for attacking a Fifa man)

(Pelé generates a new global alarm: versions about the seriousness of his health)

AFP