After the Hong Kong health authorities they will detect the first case of reinfection by coronavirus, the alert has been extended to the whole world. After the Asian territory, Holland and Belgium followed by detecting two new cases of people who had been infected a second time.

And it could happen again, this time in Brazil, the second country most affected by the pandemic, with more than three and a half million infections (50,000 on the last day) and 114,744 deaths. The Hospital de las Clínicas, in Sao Paulo, a reference in the Brazilian health system, has reported that they are investigating until seven cases of reinfection by coronavirus.

“All cases are still under investigation,” says an official note from the clinic, in which “additional” tests are being carried out on these cases, that present symptoms and have given positive “in two different periods”.

It works on three hypotheses

From the Hospital de las Clínicas they point out that they are considering three different possibilities that could explain the appearance of symptoms related to the coronavirus. The first one is that it is a different virus that could confuse researchers, in the presence of “Inactive Fragments of the Virus That Causes COVID-19”.

The second possibility, according to the statement, could be due to a reactivation of the virus after “a period of inactivity”, while finally there would be the option of a “possible reinfection”.

About him case detected in Hong Kong Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, was questioned defined the situation as “rare. It may be that I have not been completely cured“.