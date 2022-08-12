Argentine soccer is on alert, after this Thursday there was an emergency in a parking lot, where several cars belonging to soccer players from the Aldosivi club were apparently set on fire.

At least four cars were set on fire inside the property of the Aldosivi club in Mar del Plata, and it is being investigated whether it was an act of vandalism against the professional squad, which had lost in Mendoza to Godoy Cruzin the Professional League.

According to Argentine press reports, it took two crews of firefighters to put out the flames.

It is speculated that it would be an act perpetrated by sectors of the club’s bravery due to the bad situation of the team.

After Aldosivi’s defeat for Godoy Cruz, who kept time in the lower part of the table of the Argentine League, bars simply invaded the parking lot of the clubhouse and TACARAM FOGO did not carry two players! 😲🔥📹 @DiarioOle pic.twitter.com/lBWJhDMHpj – Bruno Camarão (@brunocamarao) August 12, 2022

