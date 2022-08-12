Argentine soccer is on a new alert, after this Thursday there was an emergency in a parking lot, where several cars belonging to soccer players of the club were apparently set on fire Aldosivi.

Vandal act?

At least four cars were set on fire inside the property of the Aldosivi club in Mar del Plata, and it is being investigated whether it was an act of vandalism against the professional squad, which had lost in Mendoza to Godoy Cruzin the Professional League.

According to Argentine press reports, it took two crews of firefighters to put out the flames.

It is speculated that it would be an act perpetrated by sectors of the brave bar of the club due to the bad situation of the team. According to the newspaper Olé, some sources state that three of the cars belong to José Devecchi, Iritier and Cerro.



The media adds that the bars entered shooting and intimidated the security personnel, and then set the cars on fire.

The club is penultimate in the standings and also in the averages.

