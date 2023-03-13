Electoral political polls today March 13, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Italians are worried by the economy of our country which, according to the sentiment of our compatriots, is destined to worsen: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Ipsos for On Tuesdaythe program hosted by Giovanni Floris broadcast in prime time on La7.

In fact, Nando Pangoncelli’s institute asked the sample the following question: “Thinking about the next six months, in your opinion the economic situation in Italy”.

34% replied that the Italian economy will “get worse”, while 29% believe it will “get better”. According to 27% of those interviewed, however, the situation “will remain unchanged”, while 10% do not have an opinion on the matter or prefer not to answer the question.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.