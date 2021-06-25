China has shipped some 350 million coronavirus vaccines to more than 90 countries, especially those made with inactivated viruses by pharmaceutical companies Sinopharm and Sinovac. Both have the approval of the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, countries that have relied on these serums are suffering new outbreaks, which has raised suspicions on its effectiveness. This is happening in territories like Singapore, Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia.

These areas are close to herd immunity, but are getting more infections now than before they started immunizing with the Chinese drug. This is the situation in some of these nationss:

Singapore

This closed until July 13. After several months without local outbreaks, it has now begun to enact old restrictions in the face of the increase in infections.

chili

Accounting figures higher than 3,000 daily infections with more than half of its population vaccinated. Faced with this situation, the health authorities are evaluating the possibility of administering a third puncture Sinovac booster.

Bahrain

It has immunized 56.1% of its citizens, but now faces a new outbreak. For this reason, the country’s undersecretary of Health has announced that a third dose of Sinopharm to residents over 50 years of age.

Indonesia

The latest news arrivals are that more than 350 health professionals who were already immunized with Sinovac have been infected with the worrisome Delta strain, which is putting many countries in check.

Doubts

All these data together Chinese vaccines are called into question. None of its manufacturers have published peer-reviewed data on its safety and efficacy, although this value is known to be lower than that of Pfizer or Moderna drugs.

According to the state company, Sinopharm has an effectiveness rate between 72.5% and 79%. Regarding Sinovac, different values ​​have been registered: in Turkey it was 91.25%, Indonesia reported 65.3% and Brazil lowered the percentage to 50.4%.

The latest news They have set off alarms in all countries that depend on the Asian giant’s vaccines. To this day, there are notable doubts as to whether they may not be very effective before the pathogen and the new variants.