There must be an extra safety net for lung covid patients who have been ill for almost two years and are at risk of losing their job. That is the view of patient organizations and the trade union FNV. According to them, help is in order, because guidance towards returning to the workplace is not in order for this group. Thousands of people are at risk of getting into trouble as a result.

